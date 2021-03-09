U.S. to help build border facilities on Afghan-Tajik border - embassy [while leaving the American southern border wide open] | 1 Sept 2021 | he United States will help build new facilities for border guards in Tajikistan along the Central Asian country's frontier with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan to better respond to security threats, the U.S embassy in Dushanbe said on Wednesday. The new facility, which will be built in Tajikistan's southwestern tip, will replace an outdated detachment and allow border guards to "deploy forces more quickly to border areas in response to threats," the embassy said.