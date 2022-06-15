U.S. House passes a major wildlife conservation spending bill | 14 June 2022 | A bill to conserve endangered species -- from the red-cockaded woodpecker to the snuffbox mussel -- was passed by the U.S. House in a 231-to-190 vote on Tuesday. The Recovering America's Wildlife Act would create an annual fund of more than $1.3 billion, given to states, territories, and tribal nations for wildlife conservation on the ground. While threatened species have been defined and protected under the Endangered Species Act since 1973, that law does not provide robust funding to proactively maintain their numbers. On Monday, the White House released a statement, saying it "strongly supports" the goals of the bill. Companion legislation in the Senate has 16 GOP co-sponsors.