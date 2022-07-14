US Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go Big --Consumer price index climbed 1.3% from May, most since 2005 --Increase reflected higher gasoline, shelter and food costs | 13 July 2022 | US inflation roared again to a fresh four-decade high last month, likely strengthening the Federal Reserve's resolve to aggressively raise interest rates that risks upending the economic expansion. The consumer price index rose 9.1% from a year earlier in a broad-based advance, the largest gain since the end of 1981, Labor Department data showed Wednesday. The widely followed inflation gauge increased 1.3% from a month earlier, the most since 2005, reflecting higher gasoline, shelter and food costs. Economists projected a 1.1% rise from May and an 8.8% year-over-year increase, based on the Bloomberg survey medians. This was the fourth-straight month that the headline annual figure topped estimates.