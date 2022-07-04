U.S. Intelligence Officials Admit Spreading Disinformation to Demonize Public Against Russia | 7 April 2022 | The Biden administration has admitted to spreading disinformation about Russia, particularly with regards to their alleged use of chemical weapons, in order to demonize them among the masses. U.S. intelligence officials told NBC News that they lied about the potential use of chemical weapons in Russia. They claim they spread this disinformation knowingly to the American public in order to keep Russian President Vladimir Putin off-guard.