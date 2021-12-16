Insane in the membrane: U.S. Invests $1.5m to Help Salvadoran Police Deal With COVID-19 Stress | 14 Dec 2021 | While local law enforcement agencies around the United States weather extensive budget cuts, the federal government is dedicating $1.5 million to assist police in El Salvador with challenges and stress created by COVID-19. The goal is to help the Central American nation's 26,966-member National Civil Police (PNC) asses its role and capacities during a crisis and efficiently provide training to manage a public health emergency like the pandemic. "The training will particularly focus on public health orders, personal and workplace safety measures, education in regards to transmission and proper treatment, and management of operational continuity," according to a grant announcement made public this month.