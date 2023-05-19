U.S. involved in assassination of Russian public figures - Moscow | 19 May 2023 | The most high-profile Ukrainian "terrorist acts" in Russia were carried out with the assistance of Washington, the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, has claimed. Speaking at a government meeting on Friday, Patrushev said that Russia has information that "the murders of Darya Dugina and Vladlen Tatarsky, the bombing of Zakhar Prilepin's car, the explosion at the Crimean Bridge," the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage, and other "terrorists acts" were "planned and carried out under the coordination of US special services." Those attacks were "accompanied by an information campaign prepared in advance in Washington and London, designed to destabilize the social and political situation, [and to] undermine the constitutional foundations and sovereignty of Russia," the security chief stressed. "The intensity of terrorist attacks has vastly increased" since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago, he added.