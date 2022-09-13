U.S. involved in Ukrainian strikes on nuclear plant - Moscow --Top Russian security official suggests the US is creating the conditions for the attacks | 12 Sept 2022 | Washington has been supplying Kiev with crucial intelligence to designate targets for shelling around the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the head of Russia's Security Council Nikolay Patrushev has claimed. Speaking at a security meeting on Monday, Patrushev said there was a "serious threat" to radiation safety posed by Kiev's shelling. He claimed that attacks near the plant are carried out using NATO-supplied weapons while Washington was supplying Ukraine's forces with the targets. The security official noted that the continued attacks on the ZNPP could lead to an unprecedented nuclear disaster. "The consequences of these provocations could be very catastrophic not only for the majority of the population of Ukraine and Russia but also for Europe, and in terms of their scale they could surpass the tragedies that occurred at the nuclear power plants in Chernobyl and Fukushima," Patrushev warned.