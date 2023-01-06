U.S. Javelin missile given to Ukraine lands in Gulf Cartel militant's arsenal --Over the past year, more than 10,000 Javelin missiles have been sent to Ukraine from U.S. military stockpiles | 1 June 2023 | A video captured in the state of Tamaulipas in Mexico revealed a militant associated with the infamous Gulf Cartel (Cartel Del Golfo, CDG) donning their insignia while carrying a U.S.-manufactured anti-tank missile launcher that were recently given to Ukraine. The weapon, identified by Milenio TV as a Raytheon-made FGM-148, is believed to be a Javelin missile launcher, which has been supplied to Ukraine by the Pentagon in large quantities. The footage, filmed in Matamoros and broadcasted by Milenio TV on Tuesday, displayed the individual adorned with CDG patches, armed with a Kalashnikov rifle, and carrying the aforementioned missile launcher. Over the past year, more than 10,000 Javelin missiles have been sent to Ukraine from U.S. military stockpiles, resulting in dwindling supplies for the U.S. armed forces themselves.