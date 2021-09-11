U.S. judge rules that United's employee vaccine mandate can continue | 8 Nov 2021 | A federal judge in Texas on Monday ruled that United Airlines' employee vaccine policy can proceed. The Chicago-based airline has one of the strictest employee vaccine policies in the country. In September, it said that staff who receive medical or religious exemptions would be placed on unpaid leave. Six employees filed suit to block the policy in September. United said Monday that the roughly 2,000 employees who were granted religious or medical exemptions to its policy could apply for non-customer facing roles and that those who do not apply will be put on leave.