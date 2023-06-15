U.S. knew Ukraine planned to destroy Kakhovka dam - Moscow --Kiev coordinates all targets for the HIMARS rocket launchers with Washington, a top Russian diplomat has said | 14 June 2023 | Washington was perfectly aware of Kiev's plan to destroy the Kakhovka dam since US-supplied HIMARS multiple rocket launchers were used in the attack, high-ranking Russian diplomat Konstantin Gavrilov said on Wednesday. HIMARS launchers are "high-precision systems that make use of the US GPS navigation system for targeting," Gavrilov, who heads Russia's delegation at the Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said. Any targets picked out by Kiev for these systems are "coordinated with the Americans," he added. According to the official, Ukrainian forces struck the Kakhovka dam with more than 300 HIMARS missiles over the summer and autumn of 2022. "The Americans knew about it. Yet, they did nothing to prevent the catastrophe," Gavrilov said.