A US lab used rockets to launch a semi-truck into a new tractor trailer built to transport nuclear weapons --Sandia National Laboratories revealed this month that it strapped rockets to a semi-truck and slammed it into the lab's new nuclear weapons transporter. | 20 Oct 2020 | Sandia National Laboratories rocketed a semi-truck into a new tractor trailer built to safely transport nuclear weapons this summer, the lab announced earlier this month. In its largest crash test in about two decades, Sandia used rockets to propel a semi down a track into a prototype of the new Mobile Guardian Transporter, expected to eventually replace the Safeguards Transporter fielded in the 1990s as a replacement for the earlier Safe Secure Transport. The latest vehicle is an all-new design, although specifics are limited. Once it is fielded, the third-generation Mobile Guardian Transporter will be used by the National Nuclear Security Administration's Office of Secure Transportation to move nuclear weapons. The purpose of the kinetic test was to ensure that the new transporter could survive a crash.