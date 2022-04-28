The US left $7 billion of military gear - including 78 aircraft, 12,000 Humvees and thousands of air-to-ground weapons - in Afghanistan after Biden's chaotic 2021 withdrawal, according to Pentagon report --Some 9,524 air-to-ground munitions were also left in the country | 27 April 2022 | A Pentagon report reveals that billions of dollars in weapons and military equipment transferred to the Afghan government was left behind in Afghanistan after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from the country. In all, about $7 billion worth of hardware remained in the country after the Taliban seized control, according to the report prepared for Congress which was obtained by CNN. That includes almost $1 billion of aircraft - rendered inoperable and dumped at Hamid Karzai International Airport - some 22,000 military Humvees and almost all the communications equipment supplied during the course of the conflict.