U.S. Legislators Propose Ban on Central Bank Digital Currency | 24 Feb 2023 | Minnesota Congressman Tom Emmer recently introduced a bill that would ban the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) directly to anyone, per a report by Bitcoin Magazine. The bill is titled the "CBDC Anti-Surveillance State Act" and outlines the following: "Except as specifically authorized under this Act, a Federal Reserve bank may not offer products or services directly to an individual, or maintain an account on behalf of an individual, or issue a central bank digital currency directly to an individual." The bill adds: "The Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the Federal Open Market Committee may not use any central bank digital currency to implement monetary policy." In a tweet he posted on February 22, Emmer stated: "Any digital version of the dollar must uphold our American values of privacy, individual sovereignty, and free market competitiveness. Anything less opens the door to the development of a dangerous surveillance tool."