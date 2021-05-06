US-linked Chinese military scientist filed patent for COVID vaccine just after contagion emerged - report | 4 June 2021 | A Chinese Communist Party military scientist who got funding from the National Institutes of Health filed a patent for a COVID-19 vaccine in February last year -- raising fears the shot was being studied even before the pandemic became public, according to a new report. Zhou Yusen, a decorated military scientist for the People's Liberation Army (PLA) who worked alongside the Wuhan Institute of Virology as well as US scientists, filed a patent on Feb. 24, 2020, according to documents obtained by The Australian. The patent -- lodged by the "Institute of Military Medicine, Academy of Military Sciences of the PLA" -- was filed just five weeks after China admitted there was human-to-human transmission of the virus, and months before Zhou died under mysterious circumstances, the report noted.