US to loosen restrictions for humanitarian workers traveling to North Korea --A new, proposed amendment will allow American humanitarian workers multiple-entry special validation passports | 14 Sept 2020 | The U.S. has taken tentative steps to make it easier for American humanitarian workers to visit North Korea, according to legislative amendments recently filed to the Federal Register for approval. The proposed changes would mean that American citizens who seek to visit the DPRK for humanitarian purposes would no longer need to apply for special authorization before each trip. The U.S. has had an active "geographical travel restriction" prohibiting citizens from using their passports for travel to or within North Korea since Sept. 2017, but four categories of visitors were allowed to apply for an exemption to the rule.