The US Is the Major Instigator of the Ukraine Conflict. The Historical Facts | 24 Feb 2022 | In February 2014, a coup overthrew the Ukrainian government which came to power in an election certified by the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation). The president, Viktor Yanukovich, was forced to flee for his life. The coup was promoted by United States officials. Neo-conservatives such as Victoria Nuland and John McCain actively supported the protests. As confirmed in a secretly recorded phone call, Nuland determined the post-coup composition weeks in advance. Later, Nuland bragged they spent $5 billion in this campaign over two decades. Before the coup was "midwifed," Nuland forcefully rejected a likely European compromise agreement which would have led to a compromise government. "F*** the EU," she said. Nuland managed the coup but Vice President Biden was overall in charge. As Nuland says in the phone call, Biden would give the ultimate "atta boy" to the coup leaders. Subsequently, Joe Biden's son personally benefited from the coup. Victoria Nuland has even more power now as the Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs... The coup government immediately acted with hostility toward its Russian speaking citizens. Approximately 30% of Ukrainian citizens have Russian as their first language, yet on the first day in power, the coup regime acted to make Russian no longer an official state language. This was followed by more actions of hostility.