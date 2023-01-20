U.S. may assist Ukrainian strikes on Crimea - NYT | 19 Jan 2023 | The U.S. government is weighing whether to supply Ukraine with the capability to attack the strategically important Crimean Peninsula, according to the New York Times. The discussions highlight a gradual shift among U.S. officials toward more brazen support for Kiev, even as Washington insists it does not seek confrontation with Moscow. Following months of hesitation, the White House is now warming to the idea that Ukraine may "need the power" for strikes deep inside Russian territory, namely military targets in Crimea, the Times reported on Wednesday, citing several unnamed U.S. officials.