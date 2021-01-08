US Military Back to Face Masks, Moves to Mandatory Vaccination | 30 July 2021 | The United States Department of Defense (DoD), through the initiative of Joe Biden, is moving towards implementing mandatory vaccinations within the military and has returned to the wearing of face masks. The DoD on Thursday ordered all employees deployed in areas with high risks of COVID-19 transmission to start wearing face masks again. "In accordance with the guidance the President issued today, all military and civilian DoD personnel will be asked to attest to their vaccination status," Jamal Brown, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary on COVID-19 Vaccinations, said in a statement. However, those who cannot comply must adhere to minimum safety standards and regular testing.