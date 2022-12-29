U.S. military bases that housed Afghan evacuees suffered $260 million in damage | 28 Dec 2022 | A new Department of Defense (DOD) report found that the U.S. military bases that housed Afghan evacuees suffered $260 million in damages, with the Air Force saying the damage was "unrepairable." The DOD inspector general reported last week that the eight bases housing the refugees in Texas, Wisconsin, New Jersey, Virginia, New Mexico and Indiana are asking for repair money after they sustained over a quarter-billion dollars in damage. Over 17 days, 120,000 evacuees were taken to the U.S. amid Joe Biden's deadly, botched withdrawal that saw Afghanistan fall under Taliban control. "A description of the damages from Air Force officials explained that the damage by guests was unrepairable," the Pentagon report reads.