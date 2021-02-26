US Military Choppers Accused of Repeatedly Breaking Law by Flying Dangerously Low Over Japan | 26 Feb 2021 | The US forces Japan has 84 bases across the country and is headquartered at Yokota Air Base, which is about 30 km west of central Tokyo. US military helicopters have been repeatedly spotted flying at low altitudes over Tokyo, passing between skyscrapers and breaching Japanese aviation regulations, Mainichi Shimbun reported. According to a six-month-long investigation conducted by the outlet from July 2020, US helicopters belonging to the US forces passed approximately 200 metres over Shinjuku Station in central Tokyo at least once, which is one of the world's busiest train stations.