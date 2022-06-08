US military exercise to take place near Chinese border - media | 6 Aug 2022 | The American and Indian militaries will hold joint exercises in the Himalayan mountains in October, less than 100km from India's disputed border with China, CNN reported. The location was announced amid heightened tensions between the US and China over Taiwan, while India and China have been clashing along their mountain border. The drills will be held in mid-October near the town of Auli in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, an Indian army officer told CNN on Saturday. Auli sits on the southern slopes of the Himalayas, and the exercises will focus on warfare at an altitude of 10,000 feet (3,000 meters). Auli is also situated around 95 kilometers (59 miles) from the Line of Actual Control, a loosely defined border that divides India and China.