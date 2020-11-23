U.S. military funds CIA-backed firm to develop AI algorithm aimed at websites promoting suspected 'disinformation' related to COVID-19 and vaccination plans --Cyber war declared in U.S. and UK to quash vaccine hesitancy as nations prepare for mass inoculations | 16 Nov 2020 | In just the past week, the national-security states of the U.S. and UK have discreetly let it be known that the cyber tools and online tactics previously designed for use in the post-9/11 "war on terror" are now being repurposed for use against information sources promoting "vaccine hesitancy" and information related to COVID-19 that runs counter to their state narratives. A new cyber offensive was launched on Monday by the U.K.'s signal intelligence agency, Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), which seeks to target websites that publish content deemed to be "propaganda" that raises concerns regarding state-sponsored COVID-19 vaccine development and the multinational pharmaceutical corporations involved. Similar efforts are underway in the U.S., with the U.S. military recently funding a CIA-backed firm -- stuffed with former counterterrorism officials who were behind the occupation of Iraq and the rise of the so-called Islamic State -- to develop an AI algorithm aimed specifically at new websites promoting "suspected" disinformation related to the COVID-19 crisis and the U.S. military–led COVID-19 vaccination effort known as Operation Warp Speed. Both countries are preparing to silence independent journalists who raise legitimate concerns over pharmaceutical industry corruption or the extreme secrecy surrounding state-sponsored COVID-19 vaccination efforts, now that Pfizer's vaccine candidate is slated to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by month's end.