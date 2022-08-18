U.S. military left over $7 billion of military equipment to Taliban, IG report confirms --The inventory left behind in Afghanistan included more than $4 billion worth of armored vehicles | 18 Aug 2022 | The U.S. government left behind more than $7 billion in military equipment when it pulled out of Afghanistan during a chaotic and deadly withdrawal last year, an inspector general confirmed Tuesday. A Defense Department inspector general report explained that the majority of the $7 billion left behind in equipment in the country consisted of tactical ground vehicles such as Humvees and mine-resistant MRAPS. The Afghan military possessed a ground vehicle inventory worth about $4.12 billion when Kabul fell to the Taliban in mid-August 2021.