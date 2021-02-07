US military personnel, who were vaccinated against COVID-19, showed higher-than-expected rates of heart inflammation - study | 29 June 2021 | According to one study, members of the US military who received the COVID-19 vaccine had a higher than expected incidence of heart inflammation, but the condition was still extremely rare [?]. The study discovered that within four days of receiving a COVID-19 shot, 23 previously healthy men with an average age of 25 complained of chest pain. According to study, the incidence was higher than some previous estimates predicted. At the time of the study’s publication, all patients who had recovered from or were recovering from myocarditis (myocardial inflammation) received shots made by either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.