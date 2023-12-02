U.S. military shoots down unidentified flying object over Great Lakes region --The U.S. has shot down three aircraft over North America in the past week | 12 Feb 2023 | The U.S. military on Sunday shot down another unidentified flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan. Rep. Jack Bergman (R) confirmed that the U.S. military has "decommissioned another "object" over Lake Huron. Moments earlier, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D) said she’d been informed that the military has an "extremely close eye on the object above Lake Huron."