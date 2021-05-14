U.S. Official Hady Amr Lands in Tel Aviv to Meet With Israeli, Palestinian Leaders Amid Gaza Flare-up (Live updates) --Heavy rocket barrages target southern Israel as IDF pounds Gaza --More than 100 Gazans killed in Israeli strikes as rocket fire rages on --Israeli man seriously injured after a rocket lands near his home in Ashkelon --Gaza authorities say 119 killed, including 27 children --Eight dead in Israel --Israel targets Hamas underground infrastructure | 14 May 2021 | Fighting between Israel and Hamas escalated in what has become the heaviest flare-up since the 2014 Gaza war. At least 119 people were killed in the Strip and eight in Israel, in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years. Israel carried out hundreds of air and ground strikes in Gaza, as Palestinian militants fired more than a thousand rockets at central and southern Israel since Monday. The fighting prompted international concern that the situation could spiral out of control, as well as mediation efforts for a ceasefire.