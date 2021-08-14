US officials in Afghanistan are destroying sensitive docs at embassy in Kabul | 13 Aug 2021 | As the Taliban closes in on the Afghan capital city of Kabul, sources have told Fox News that officials are destroying sensitive documents and equipment at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul. Fox News confirmed that officials are destroying sensitive documents and equipment at the U.S. embassy in Kabul. NPR noted that such documents and equipment included computers and phones... As the Taliban advanced, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby pushed back against comparisons between the current situation in Afghanistan and the fall of Saigon in 1975.