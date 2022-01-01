US officials ask AT&T, Verizon to delay 5G rollout over aviation industry concerns | 1 Jan 2022 | Federal officials are urging the chief executives of AT&T and Verizon Communications to delay plans to introduce their new 5G wireless services next week due to safety concerns with aircraft operations. In a Dec. 31 letter, Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg asked AT&T CEO John Stankey and Verizon Communications CEO Hans Vestberg to postpone plans to activate the technology on Jan. 5 by no more than two weeks while the FAA studies the potential for interference with aircraft operations. Officials have drawn concerns before about 5G service potentially interfering with sensitive aircraft electronics, according to Reuters.