U.S. Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dead at 24 --Gasienica made his Olympic debut in Beijing in 2022 | 14 June 2023 | Patrick Gasienica, who represented the U.S. in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, died on Monday, USA Nordic Sport and U.S. Ski & Snowboard confirmed in a statement Tuesday. He was 24. His cause of death was not immediately known. [Pfizer?] Gasienica, who made his Olympic debut in Beijing, began his ski jumping career at the Norge Ski Club in Fox River Grove, Illinois. He has represented the U.S. at multiple events, including at the FIS Junior World Ski Championships in 2016 and 2017, and at the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in 2019.