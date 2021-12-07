U.S. Olympic swimmer Michael Andrew won't get vaccinated | 9 July 2921 | Just a few weeks out from the Tokyo Olympics, former 100-meter individual medley world champion Michael Andrew said he will not receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Andrew, 22, is heading to his first Olympic Games with Team USA, where he'll compete in the 100-meter breaststroke, 200-meter individual medley and 50-meter freestyle. "My reason behind it is -- for one, it was in the last moment I didn't want to put anything in my body that I didn't know how I would potentially react to," Andrew told reporters on a conference call.