US orders families of embassy staff in Ukraine to leave country | 23 Jan 2022 | The State Department has ordered family members of government employees at the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv to leave the country, while also allowing non-essential staffers to depart amid growing worries of a Russian invasion. In an advisory, the agency authorized the voluntary departure of direct hire employees and ordered the departure of eligible family members due to "continued threat of Russian military action." "U.S. citizens in Ukraine should consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," it adds.