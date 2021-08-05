U.S. Pipeline Cyberattack Forces Closure --Colonial Pipeline carries roughly 45% of gasoline and diesel fuel consumed on the East Coast | 8 May 2021 | The main pipeline carrying gasoline and diesel fuel to the U.S. East Coast was shut down by its operator after being hit with a cyberattack. Colonial Pipeline Co. operates the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline system taking fuel from the refineries of the Gulf Coast to the New York metro area. It said it learned Friday that it was the victim of the attack and "took certain systems offline to contain the threat, which has temporarily halted all pipeline operations."