U.S. Plan to Amend International Health Regulations Could Hand Over More Power to WHO, Experts Warn | 19 May 2022 | The upcoming 75th World Health Assembly (WHA) to be held in Geneva from May 22 – 28 could adopt far-reaching amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR). The IHR is the most important multilateral treaty regulating the global architecture for health emergency, preparedness, response and resilience (HEPR architecture). The extensive amendments to the IHR were initiated by the U.S., listed as agenda item WHA75/18 for the 75th WHA. The amendments are already backed by 19 co-sponsor states and the European Union (EU)... The proposed U.S. amendments to Article 12 IHR will both considerably extend the executive powers of the WHO Director-General to declare global emergency-like situations and centralize this power further by removing the need to consult and find agreement with the respective state party.