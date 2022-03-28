U.S. Police Departments Send Equipment and Supplies to Ukraine Amidst Nationwide Surge in Violent Crime | 28 March 2022 | Police departments are shipping equipment and supplies that could be used to stop rising criminal activity in America to the battlefields of Ukraine, in another example of public officials putting Americans last when making their considerations. Vice News has reported that state police agencies in Vermont, Pennsylvania, New York, and Colorado are giving away equipment to Ukrainians in order to intervene and meddle in a foreign conflict thousands of miles away while crime surges in the homeland. The Colorado Department of Public Safety is giving 750 ballistic helmets and 80 sets of body armor to the Ukrainians. Pennsylvania's Falls Township Police Department is sending 52 vests, which includes 15 high-grade ones equipped to be used in military combat, as well as battle dress uniforms, boots and medical supplies...