U.S. Postal Service investigating why 237 absentee ballots showed up weeks late for Aug. 11 primary in Enfield | 18 Sept 2020 | (Enfield, CT) The U.S. Postal Service is investigating why 237 absentee ballots for the Aug. 11 primary showed up more than two weeks late at Enfield Town Hall, and a second investigation by the state is expected to start soon, officials said Friday. State officials are baffled by the development as ballots sometimes are delayed in the mail for individuals, but not in large numbers simultaneously. The ballots showed up in batches more than two weeks after the Aug. 11 primary and were postmarked at the Enfield post office before being delivered on the same day. An initial batch of 65 ballots were suddenly delivered to Enfield’s town hall two weeks after the election, and then 49 arrived two days later, officials said.