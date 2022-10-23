More U.S.-Soros election interference, media silent: U.S. Poured Millions Into Hungarian Opposition Trying to Topple PM Orban - Moscow | 23 Oct 2022 | Budapest repeatedly raised its voice against anti-Russia sanctions, stressing that Hungary won't support any measures which damage its economy. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that Washington had fueled the movement against Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, since the US doesn't consider the country obedient enough. "Now, it turns out that the opposition in Budapest was also financed. The Hungarian [newspaper] Magyar Nemzet published an investigation into the funding of the liberal-left coalition of opponents of [Prime Minister] Viktor Orban by the American NGO Action for Democracy. The investigators and special services will probe all the circumstances of the attempts of foreign meddling in the political life of the country, but it is already obvious that the bill approaches millions of dollars," Zakharova said. According to the report, the foundation, created just before the February elections, enjoyed close ties with the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). The report also suggested that Action for Democracy is connected to Hungarian-born billionaire George Soros, who funds Open Society Foundations, banned by Hungary several years ago.