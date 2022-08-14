US presented no evidence so far that Al-Qaeda leader was killed in Kabul - MFA | 11 Aug 2022 | Washington has not yet presented evidence to the public that Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia) leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in Kabul, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Ivan Nechayev said at a briefing on Thursday. "We do not undertake to confirm the reliability of US statements about the elimination of the Al-Qaeda chief in Kabul in a drone strike. Washington has not presented any evidence to the public that the terrorist in question was eliminated," the diplomat said. Nechayev noted that the first conclusions could be drawn after official comments from the current authorities in Afghanistan. "So far, they state that they have no information about Ayman al-Zawahiri being in the Afghan capital," the diplomat added.