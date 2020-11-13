US presidential election: China congratulates Joe Biden | 13 Nov 2020 | China has congratulated Joe Biden on being elected the next US president – a week after the Democratic candidate declared he had secured enough Electoral College votes to enter the White House. "We respect the choice of the American people, and we express our congratulations to Mr Biden and Ms Harris," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday, referring to US Vice-President-elect [sic] Kamala Harris. But Wang said China understood that the election results would be confirmed following procedures in accordance with US law.