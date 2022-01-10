U.S. 'Probably Responsible' for Blasts Targeting Nord Stream Pipelines, Ex-Swiss Intel Officer Claims | 1 Oct 2022 | There are "more and more signs" that the United States is "responsible" for the sabotage on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, believes ex-Swiss intelligence officer Jacques Baud. Poland and Ukraine may be the culprits as well, as countries that vehemently lobbied for the transit of gas through their territories and opposed the pipeline to begin with, the former NATO adviser said on French radio station Courtoisie's program, Ligne Droite. However, the United States also made no secret of its vested interest in rupturing all ties between Russia and European countries, Baud added. Jacques Baud, who was a Colonel in the Swiss Army and formerly worked for the Swiss Strategic Intelligence Service, earlier stated that since the Second World War, it had always been US policy to prevent Germany and Russia or the USSR from working more closely together.