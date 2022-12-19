U.S. public not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens --Documents reveal that pathogenic agents, zoonotic bacteria and viruses, including one deemed bioterrorism risk, entered U.S. but "no indication CDC has been transparent" | 18 Dec 2022 | Animal activists are calling for the US government to stop the importation of non-human primates for laboratory use after documents from the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that deadly pathogenic agents, zoonotic bacteria and viruses -- including one deemed to be a bioterrorism risk –- entered the country with monkeys imported from Asia between 2018 and 2021. Documents obtained by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and seen exclusively by the Guardian, along with a case report by the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science, reveal that there have been six cases of Burkholderia pseudomallei identified in primates imported from Cambodia to the U.S. B pseudomallei, endemic in Southeast Asia, causes melioidosis, a rare but potentially deadly disease in humans, usually caused by contact with the pathogen in soil or water. It has a mortality rate of up to 50% and B pseudomallei is, according to the CDC, a "Tier 1 select agent" with potential as a bioterrorism agent. Dr. Lisa Jones-Engel, a PETA senior science adviser, told the Guardian: "There is no indication that the CDC or research industries have been transparent with the public about these diseased monkeys."