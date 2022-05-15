US ready to provide military support to new NATO hopefuls | 15 May 2022 | The United States is prepared, if needed, to provide Sweden and Finland with military support as these countries await NATO’s response to their membership applications, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has said. On Sunday both Finland and Sweden formally announced their intention to join NATO, despite multiple warnings from Russia. Moscow, which considers NATO expansion as a direct threat to its own security, has previously pledged to take adequate measures in response. In a BBC interview which was recorded on Friday and broadcast on Sunday, Kirby said that Russia’s warnings are "clearly concerning."