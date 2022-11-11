U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert Pulls Ahead After Multiple Suspicious Ballot Drops for Her Dem Opponent | 10 Nov 2022 | U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert has retaken the lead in her 2022 midterm race. U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is now ahead in her race for Congress. She leads her Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, by more than 300 votes with 96% of the votes counted. There is no information on why the corrupt election actors in Colorado have not completed her election counting. The Gateway Pundit reported this morning that there were mysterious data dumps in her race all for her opponent that put her opponent in the lead.