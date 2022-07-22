U.S. Reportedly Sneaks 150+ Vehicle Convoy Out of Illegal Syria Base | 22 July 2022 | Syrian media has regularly reported on the movements of U.S. convoys into and out of the war-scarred country, catching Washington bringing military equipment and supplies in, and smuggling stolen crude oil and food out. This week, the leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey called on Washington to end its occupation of eastern Syria. U.S. forces have evacuated a 156-vehicle strong convoy from the Kharab al-Jir Airport in Syria's Hasakah province via the illegal al-Waleed border crossing, the Syrian Arab News Agency has reported, citing a local sources on the ground in the nearby town of Rmelan. "A convoy of 156 vehicles, including 40 refrigerator trucks and more than 50 tankers carrying military equipment, containers, cannons, and a number of Hummers, some of [them] carry[ing] huge devices, came out into Iraq," one source said. The source added that the convoy was accompanied by 25 armored escorts.