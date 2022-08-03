US Russian oil ban 'stupidest' move - ConocoPhillips CEO --Gas prices hit $4.17 per gallon nationally on Tuesday - AAA | 8 March 2022 | Joe Biden's move to ban all Russian oil imports failed to impress ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance, who didn't hold back on his opinion. It's "the stupidest thing you could ever imagine," said Lance during a Q&A moderated by Daniel Yergin at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston. He warned that "it is incredibly shortsighted and may actually have the opposite effect of what they think will happen." Lance went on to detail how imports and exports allow for the global crude community to be "interconnected," which can produce price stability.