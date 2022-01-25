US says it will refuse all security concessions proposed by Russia | 25 Jan 2022 | The US will not make any concessions to Russia on potential security guarantees, and the only possible way to make bilateral agreements will be mutual steps to benefit both nations, the US State Department said on Monday. Talking to gathered journalists at a press briefing, State Department spokesman Ned Price also added that Washington would consult closely with its partners, including Ukraine, before making deals with Moscow. His comments come less than a week after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva for consultations over security guarantees.