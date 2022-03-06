U.S. to sell Ukraine combat drones - report --The MQ-1C Gray Eagles can carry up to eight Hellfire missiles | 2 June 2022 | The White House plans to sell Kiev four MQ-1C Gray Eagle combat drones, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with the matter. Joe Biden intends to notify Congress of the potential sale "in the coming days," the report said. The Gray Eagle is the US Army's newer version of the MQ-1 Predator attack drone, which has been widely used for airstrikes in the Middle East. The unmanned aircraft can fly for 40-plus hours and be equipped with up to eight Hellfire missiles.