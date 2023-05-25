U.S. senator condemns Target over partnership with 'satanist' | 24 May 2023 | U.S. retailer Target is facing public backlash, including criticism from Senator Tom Cotton, over an LGBTQ+ merchandising campaign that allegedly targets children and features a "satanist" brand. "Even by the standards of woke corporations, Target's partnership with a satanist to push the trans agenda on children is remarkable," the Republican Arkansas senator said on Tuesday in a Twitter post. "The next time Target comes begging for help, Republicans should respond, 'Best of luck.'" The Minneapolis-based retailer has removed some of its most controversial "Pride Month" merchandise, citing "confrontational behavior" that allegedly put its employees at risk of harm.