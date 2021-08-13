U.S. Is Sending 3,000 Troops Back to Afghanistan to Begin Evacuations --With the Taliban sweeping across the country, U.S. officials say Kabul could fall in 30 days. | 12 Aug 2021 | The Pentagon is moving 3,000 Marines and soldiers to Afghanistan and another 4,000 troops to the region to evacuate most of the American Embassy and U.S. citizens in Kabul, as the Biden administration braces for a possible collapse of the Afghan government within the next month, administration and military officials said. The sharply deteriorating situation in the country, as the Taliban rapidly advance across the north and Afghan security forces battle to defend ever shrinking territory in the south and west, has forced the Biden administration to accelerate plans to get Americans out...The embassy sent the latest in a series of alarming alerts, urging Americans to "leave Afghanistan immediately using available commercial flight options."