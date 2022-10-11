Insane in the membrane: U.S. sending $400 million in weapons to Ukraine --Pentagon package includes ammunition, missiles and vehicles to Kiev | 10 Nov 2022 | The latest batch of U.S. military aid to Ukraine consists mainly of artillery ammunition and short-range air defense missiles, the Pentagon revealed on Thursday. Washington says the new weapons will help Kiev counter Russian drone strikes against critical infrastructure. The Ukrainian military will get 21,000 155mm artillery rounds, as well as 500 of the precision-guided Excalibur shells, and 10,000 rounds for the heavy 120mm mortars, in addition to an unspecified quantity of ammunition for the U.S.-supplied High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the Pentagon said. The U.S. has also pledged four Avenger air defense vehicles, which are basically Humvees equipped with four launchers for Stinger man-portable missiles.