US sets COVID record with more than one million daily cases | 4 Jan 2022 | The [highly vaccinated and boosted] US recorded more than one million COVID-19 new cases Monday -- a daily record for any country since the pandemic began. The 1,082,549 COVID-19 cases reported by Johns Hopkins University comes as the highly contagious Omicron variant rages across the country. The startling figure is the largest single-day tally of any nation ever reported and nearly double the previous US record of 590,000 cases set just four days ago, Bloomberg News reported.